GALENA, Kan. — Cherokee County deputies served a search warrant early Tuesday morning at a residence in Galena, seizing property allegedly stolen in a burglary July 2 and arresting a suspect.
Lonnie D. Atkins, 41, was taken into custody and charged with burglary, theft, property damage and trespassing in connection with a burglary at a rural Galena address, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies purportedly recovered construction materials and other items taken in the burglary in the search of Atkins' home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.