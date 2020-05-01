The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 19-year-old man with attempted burglary of a convenience store near the Missouri Southern State University campus.
Tevaris J. Young, of Joplin, was charged with second-degree burglary in connection with an arrest early Thursday morning outside the Lion Stop convenience store at 3525 E. Newman Road.
Police Cpl. Ben Cooper said officers responded at 5:17 a.m. to an alarm at the store and learned that an employee spotted Young trying to gain entry to the business through the front door when the employee pulled up to the store's lot.
Cooper said the employee told police that Young, who was still at the scene when police arrived, approached the employee, claiming to have seen a suspect running off. But surveillance video purportedly showed Young attempting to gain entry to the store just as the employee reported, Cooper said.
