A burglary charge is being sought on a 43-year-old suspect who allegedly kicked in the door of a Joplin residence Sunday morning, causing the people inside to barricade themselves in another room while they called police.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the suspect was stopped and arrested walking away after the 11:17 a.m. burglary at 1800 block of South Kentucky Avenue.
Davis said the suspect apparently caused some damage to a wall inside the residence, but no one was injured in the commission of the crime. He said a charge of first-degree burglary was being sought. But Jasper County Circuit Court was closed Monday due to an air-conditioning problem at the Courts Building, and electronic court records did not show the charge as having been filed as yet.
