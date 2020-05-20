PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Franklin man is facing burglary charges after a Pittsburg resident reported seeing him run from his house as he arrived home Monday night.
Pittsburg police said in a news release Wednesday that Brant R. Yeoman, 24, was arrested shortly after the burglary reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Smelter Street.
A resident told police that he saw a man run out a door of his house as he was coming home. Police said he provided a description of the suspect leading to the arrest of Yeoman a short time later at a convenience store in Pittsburg.
Yeoman is charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property; he remained in custody Wednesday at the Crawford County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.