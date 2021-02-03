PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect in the Jan. 18 armed robbery of a guest at a Pittsburg hotel.
Russell L. Huff, of Pittsburg, was brought in for questioning Wednesday in an investigation of the robbery of a 49-year-old man at LaQuinta Inn and Suites at 2410 S. Broadway. The questioning led to Huff's arrest and the charging of him with aggravated robbery. He remained in custody later in the day at the Crawford County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
A statement released by police said the victim answered a knock on the door of his room the night in question and a man wearing a hat and a bandanna over his face and armed with a handgun forced his way into the room. The intruder ordered a woman in the room to leave before demanding and leaving with the victim's wallet and cellphone.
Police said their investigation determined the robbery was "a planned and coordinated robbery," not a random act, and identified Huff as the primary suspect.
