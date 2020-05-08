PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police announced Friday that an arrest has been made in a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg.
Dakota M. Schmidt, 19, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment in the 2600 block of North Joplin Street in Pittsburg. A stolen firearm, some methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized in the course of his arrest, according to police.
Schmidt was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder and discharging of a firearm as well as possession of stolen property, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Schmidt is believed to have been the driver of a car who on Tuesday afternoon pulled up next to a woman seated in a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Monroe Street and began yelling obscenities at her before pointing a handgun in her direction and firing a shot into her car. The shot, which passed through the rear window of her vehicle, did not strike her, and she escaped injury.
The driver of the vehicle drove off headed north on Joplin Street. Police said Friday that information gathered from the victim and witnesses led to the identification of Schmidt as the shooter, and tips helped investigators locate him at the apartment where he was arrested.
