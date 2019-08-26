A 27-year-old suspect is being held on charges that he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman early Friday morning at a motel on Joplin's south side.
Caleb S. Warner, of Joplin, was being held without bond Monday at the Joplin City Jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sodomy.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers were called to the Sunrise Inn at 3600 S. Range Line Road by a motel employee regarding a possible sexual assault. Investigation led to contact with a 28-year-old woman from Neosho who reported having been sexually assaulted in a room at the motel, Jimenez said.
Jimenez said the woman declined transport to a hospital for a rape kit, but Warner was taken into custody at the motel and charged with the assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.