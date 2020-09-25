Jasper County sheriff's deputies arrested a Webb City man this week and are looking for a second suspect in their investigation of a burglary Sept. 12 in which a large amount of cash, jewelry and a gun were stolen.
Ja'Shawn Ellis, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday at a residence in Webb City and charged with receiving stolen property in connection with the investigation and delivery of marijuana. He is being held at the Jasper County Jail in Carthage on a $10,000 bond.
The sheriff's office said in a news release Friday that a second suspect in the burglary committed in the northern part of the county remains at large. An arrest warrant has been issued for Ross D. Bush, 17, of Carterville, on a charge of stealing. The warrant carries a bond of $75,000.
The news release did not say how much cash was stolen in the burglary or if any of the money or other stolen property was recovered with the arrest of Ellis.
