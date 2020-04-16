RIVERTON, Kan. — Cherokee County investigators served a search warrant Thursday morning on a residence in the Lowell area and arrested two suspects in a January burglary of some storage units in Riverton.
Detectives served the warrant at 7227 Southeast Catbird Lane, taking Robert Ferguson, 43, and Tammy Hamm, 43, into custody on charges of receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that additional arrests are expected. Tools, furniture and personal belongings were stolen in the burglary. The news release did not state what items were recovered in the search of the residence.
