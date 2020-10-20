Jasper County sheriff's deputies recovered an SUV stolen at a Joplin convenience store about 7:10 p.m. Monday and arrested the driver and his passenger on vehicle tampering, drunken driving and joyriding charges.
Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said Dalton Kirkland, 22, left the keys in the vehicle that he was driving when he went inside the Casey's convenience store at the intersection of Zora Street and North Range Line Road, and the vehicle was stolen.
Sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle a short time later for some traffic violations and arrested its occupants when they learned the SUV had been reported stolen.
The driver, Timothy J. Gleitz, 52, of Joplin, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. A 57-year-old male passenger from Joplin was charged with a misdemeanor offense of tampering.
Davis indicated that Joplin police have some reason to believe the suspects may have been involved in the theft of another vehicle a short time before the theft at Casey's. In that case, a 2014 Toyota Corolla had been taken from the parking lot of the Del Rio restaurant in Webb City. He said Joplin police found that car abandoned Monday night near Salem Street and Brownell Avenue.
