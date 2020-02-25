A Monday night fire that caused moderate damage to a vacant two-story house in central Joplin is under investigation as a suspected case of arson.
Firefighters were called at 7:48 p.m. to the 2100 block of South Joplin Avenue, where they encountered a fire at the back of the house.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson said the fire caused moderate damage to the residence before firefighters could put it out. The house was vacant at the time and undergoing remodeling, he said. No injuries were reported.
Furgerson said firefighters found evidence that the fire had been set in a downstairs back room, and police and the city fire marshal were investigating the matter on Tuesday as a case of arson.
