Police and firefighters are treating the burning of a shed at a residence on Moffet Avenue in Joplin as suspicious.
Capt. Will Davis said firefighters were called twice Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning to 1500 block of South Moffet Avenue about a burning shed.
Davis said the woman who lives at the residence told police that some homeless people had been staying in the shed until she decided to keep them out by padlocking it shut. Firefighters were called to put out a fire there at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday and had to return when the fire either rekindled or was restarted by someone shortly after midnight Tuesday.
Davis said firefighters deemed the fires suspicious.
