NEOSHO, Mo. — A state fire marshal is investigating a fire Wednesday afternoon in a vacant house in Neosho as a possible case of arson.
Neosho police and firefighters responded at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a fire in a vacant house on Kerman Lane and came upon a fire burning in the upstairs of the residence. Firefighters were able to enter the structure and put out the fire, with Seneca Fire District firefighters assisting at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Police Lt. Jason Baird said in a news release Thursday that state investigators were contacted because the utilities at the residence had been shut off and arson is suspected. Anyone with information about the fire was being asked to call the Neosho Police Department at 417-451-8012.
