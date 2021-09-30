Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 171, 3 miles north of Asbury in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Kathi E. Bishop, 65, of Joplin, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries, the patrol said. The other driver, Joshua T. Dudley, 43, of Joplin, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries while a passenger in his van, Waylon J. Campbell, 24, of Carl Junction, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman with serious injuries.
Two passengers in Bishop's car — Clarence L. Bishop, 83, of Joplin, and Tommy A. Biggers, 70, of Norman, Oklahoma — were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with Bishop's injuries listed as serious and Biggers' as moderate. A third passenger, Deborah N. Biggers, 69, of Norman, was taken to Freeman with serious injuries.
The patrol said Dudley's van, which was westbound, did not stop at a stop sign and struck Bishop's southbound vehicle.
