An Ash Grove man was killed and an Aurora woman seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7:55 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 174, about 2 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Matthew C. Vermillion, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Lawrence County coroner.
The other driver involved, Paula J. Parker, 49, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
The patrol said Vermillion's eastbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck Parker's westbound sport utility vehicle head-on, causing his truck to overturn in the roadway and Parker's vehicle to slide off the road.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:50 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 86, about 3 miles north of Racine in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Crystal L. Esterline, 35, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound van that ran off the road and struck a tree when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
