MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge ruled Thursday that there is probable cause for an Ash Grove man to stand trial on charges that he beat and choked a woman a little more than a year ago at a rural address in Lawrence County.
Associate Judge Matthew Kasper decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that was sufficient cause for William H. Lakey, 52, to stand trial on single counts of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, and two additional counts of second-degree domestic assault.
The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 9.
Lakey is accused of assaulting Linda Burton on May 23, 2020, on County Road 1250. A deputy called to the address found her there with a black eye.
She told the deputy that she got in a fight with Lakey and he hit her several times in the face with his hands before grabbing a board and hitting her in the face with it. He also hit her in the back with a broom and tried to choke her with a towel, she told the deputy.
The defendant, who had left the address before the arrival of the deputy, was later arrested and charged with the offenses.
