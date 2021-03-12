A man who drew a Joplin police special weapons and tactics team to the scene of a disturbance a year ago has accepted a plea agreement on his assault charges that requires his completion of a local treatment court program.
Jesse Bailey, 43, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea deal that would dismiss related counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and animal abuse.
The charges stemmed from an incident April 29 in the 800 and 700 block of South Connor Avenue when Bailey allegedly stabbed a dog at one residence and fled to another, where he began pounding loudly on the door until an occupant answered, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Bailey then forced his way into the residence, stabbing an occupant with a knife in the process. An ensuing standoff with police lasted more than an hour before he was arrested.
