The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony assault charge that a rural Seneca teen was facing in connection with shots being fired at a woman with whom he formerly resided.
Dayvon L. Reed, 17, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree assault. The charge was dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, according to the prosecutor's office.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, the defendant got into an argument Oct. 7 with three former roommates that culminated with him pulling out a 9 mm pistol and firing two shots in the direction of one of them. No one was injured in the shooting near Ninth Street and St. Louis Avenue in Joplin. The shots struck a parked car, and Reed fled into an apartment, according to the affidavit.
