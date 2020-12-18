PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County prosecutor recently dismissed assault charges on a Noel woman who had been accused of shooting a man in his face.
Prosecutor Maleia Cheney cited evidentiary issues as her reason for dismissing charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action that had been filed on Lori A. Bundgard, 57, in connection with the shooting of Anthony J. Fenell, 46, on Nov. 3, 2019, at the defendant's residence on Old Jefferson Highway near Noel.
The decision to dismiss came on the heels of a judge's ruling in favor of the defense on a motion to suppress.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge more than a year ago stated that a witness told investigators that Fenell went to Bundgard's residence to retrieve some clothes and medications and they began arguing. The witness said Bundgard informed Fenell that she was recording him on a cellphone and that Fenell tried to take the phone from her.
The witness, a woman who was in the company of Fenell, said she started walking away at that point and heard four gunshots moments later. The witness told investigators that Bundgard's neighbor then came and informed her that Fenell had been shot. The witness said she went back to see how he was, and he told her that Bundgard shot him.
Deputies responding to the neighbor's report of the shooting went to Bundgard's home and detained her, according to the affidavit. The document states that Bundgard also had called to report the shooting and identified herself at the time as the shooter.
"She was very upset and asking how the victim was," a responding deputy wrote in the affidavit.
She showed deputies where she had put the gun away in a chest at the foot of a bed in her home and told them she had video of the altercation. They asked where Fenell, who was being transported to a hospital by ambulance, had been shot, and she told them that he was trying to leave in a truck of hers when she shot him from a porch of her residence.
"Lori kept repeating that she was defending herself and that Anthony had threatened to kill her and and her family," the deputy wrote in the affidavit. "She also stated he was trying to take off in her truck."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.