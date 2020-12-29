Two Springfield residents suffered moderate injuries in an all-terrain vehicle accident at 2:22 p.m. Sunday on private property along Schifferdecker Avenue, about a mile north of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the vehicle, Austin S. Stine, 23, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin. His passenger, an 11-year-old girl, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield, the state patrol said. The girl's name was not released by the patrol due to her status as a juvenile.
The patrol said Stine lost control of the ATV and both he and the girl were thrown from the vehicle, which then came to rest on top of him.
