MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 27-year-old defendant has been ordered to stand trial on three felony charges related to an assault of his girlfriend March 29 at their residence in Aurora.
Jeremy L. Woodcock waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 9.
Woodcock is accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.
The woman told police about a week after the incident that she was watching a movie in one room of their house while Woodcock was watching another movie with her daughter on her daughter's bed. She invited him to come watch her movie instead. He refused, then followed her back to her portion of the residence, and began yelling and cursing at her, she told police.
She said he was carrying a gun in a holster on his hip and pulled the weapon out and pointed it at her from about 5 feet away and threatened to kill her "unless somebody in the house told him not to," according to a probable-cause affidavit.
At that point, her daughter intervened and begged him not to shoot her, the girlfriend told police. Woodcock removed the magazine from the handgun and racked the gun, ejecting a round from the chamber, she told police. He then told her if she got up off the bed, he would come back and break her jaw, according to the affidavit.
The document states that the daughter confirmed what her mother told police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.