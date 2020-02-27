SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge this week sentenced an Aurora man to 12 years and seven months in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes ordered Michael S. Copfer, 38, to serve the term without parole at a sentencing hearing Monday in federal court in Springfield. Copfer had pleaded guilty to the charge Sept. 9.
The judge further ordered that Copfer remain on supervised release for 15 years after completion of the sentence. The defendant will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released, and he will remain subject to state and federal sex offender registration requirements.
The conviction stems from the internet company Google's discovery of child pornography images in Copfer's Google Photos account. Homeland Security Investigations and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force investigated the tip from Google and developed the case against him.
