MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge assessed an Aurora man 10 years in prison when he pleaded guilty this week to a felony assault of that left a woman with a broken nose and cheekbone.
Richard L. Craig, 50, pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of first-degree sodomy and first-degree kidnapping and calling for a 10-year prison term. Circuit Judge Jack Goodman accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentence.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Craig assaulted the woman over a two-day period in February 2019. She told police that Craig got mad at her when she refused to go to the store and get him more beer and vodka. He started hitting her and then grabbed her by her hair and pulled her down on their bedroom floor and tried to choke her with his legs. She said he began punching her in the face while jerking her head about by her hair.
She said he eventually declared it was "break time" and pulled her by her hair into their kitchen, where he grabbed a beer from the refrigerator with his free hand before dragging her back into the bedroom. He declared the break over once he finished the beer and resumed hitting her until he finally fell asleep on the bed.
Afraid of what he might do if she tried to leave, she spent another day at the residence during which he sodomized her, according to the affidavit. The document states that she eventually fled the apartment and got a neighbor to call for help when he fell asleep a second time.
