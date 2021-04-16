MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge granted an Aurora man a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to a felony assault of his ex-girlfriend.
Cordaro B. Robinson, 34, changed his plea to guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree assault.
The plea deal called for a suspended sentence and Judge David Cole assessed Robinson 10 years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The charges pertain to an incident May 15, 2019, in Aurora when Robinson approached his ex-girlfriend and accused her of having an affair with another man.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he slapped her cellphone out of her hand, threw her to the ground and got on top of her. The other man in the case tried to pull him off her, and Robinson hit him in the mouth, splitting his lip open.
The defendant then began choking the ex-girlfriend until the other man came to her aid a second time and she was able to flee to her vehicle and drive to the parking lot of the Aurora Police Department, where Robinson purportedly followed her and got into oral confrontation with her.
The affidavit states that she then drove to the other man's residence. But Robinson followed her, driving at her vehicle at high speed as if to hit her and swerving in her direction more than once as she made her way back to the police station.
