An Aurora man suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 6 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 248, 4 miles west of Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Parker T. Abramovitz, 31, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
He was driving a westbound Buick Lucerne that crossed the centerline and sideswiped a unit being towed by an eastbound pickup truck driven by Andrew A. Goans, 46, of Springfield, the patrol said.
• A Washburn man was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian accident at 10:53 a.m. Sunday on private property near Missouri Highway 37 in Washburn, the patrol said.
J.C. Henry, 88, suffered moderate injuries when he was struck by a vehicle that was backing up, the patrol said. Henry was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas.
The driver, Stephanie L. Brinkman, 44, of Western Grove, Arkansas, was not injured.
