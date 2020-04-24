An Aurora man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 1010, about 4 miles east of Sarcoxie in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
John M. Young, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Lawrence County coroner.
Young was driving a southbound pickup truck that struck a bridge and overturned, coming to rest submerged in water, the patrol said.
• A Seneca man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:10 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 43, about 4 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Adan Reveles, 23, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Reveles was driving a northbound car that ran off the road when he swerved to avoid another vehicle that was making a left turn, the patrol said.
• Two Aurora residents were injured in a motorcycle accident at 10:35 p.m. Thursday on Farm Road 1210, about 2 miles south of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
The operator of the motorcycle, Kenneth Shriver, 29, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries. His passenger, Betty Ross, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries, the patrol said.
Their northbound motorcycle ran off the right side of the road before returning to the roadway and overturning, throwing both riders off the bike, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.