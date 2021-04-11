An Aurora man was killed in a two-vehicle collision at 10:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 174, about 6 miles west of Republic in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dustun A. Stockton, 35, driver of a westbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Christian Clingman, 25, driver of the other vehicle, and Elizabeth A. Clingman, 22, were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the Stockton vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the Clingman vehicle head-on.
• A Joplin resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway 125, about a mile east of Bona in Dade County, according to the state patrol.
Austin Gott, 26, was taken to a Bolivar hospital with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the Gott vehicle ran off the road on a curve and overturned.
• A Monett man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 2 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile east of Stark City in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Curtis W. Schallert, 69, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries.
He was driving a truck that ran off the road and overturned, partially throwing him from its cab, the patrol said.
• A Granby woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:15 a.m. Friday on Route F, 6 miles west of Anderson in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Monica D. Fisher, 33, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and struck a mailbox before returning to the roadway, running off the right side and overturning, the patrol said.
• An Aurora man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 12:20 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 39, less than 2 miles south of Aurora in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Charles P. McDonough, 73, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
McDonough was driving a northbound vehicle and attempting to pass a pickup truck driven by Joshua W. Mark, 39, of Verona, when McDonough's vehicle struck Mark's truck and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Cassville man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 9:35 a.m. Friday on County Road 1110, a mile south of Cassville in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Ricky D. Kellner, 64, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries.
He was riding a northbound motorcycle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
