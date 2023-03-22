SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 45-year-old man from Aurora pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to charges of participating in the trafficking of large amounts of methamphetamine in Southwest Missouri.
Brian E. Hall pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Springfield to counts of conspiracy to distribute meth, conspiracy to launder drug money and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release announcing the plea that Hall was involved in a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilograms of meth in the region between Nov. 1, 2020, and April 28, 2022, according to an investigation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
His involvement culminated in his arrest April 28 when investigators served a search warrant at his residence and seized 7 pounds of meth, a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and $57,000 stashed in a home safe.
Probable cause for the search warrant was developed through a confidential informant's purchases of 413 grams of meth from Hall for $1,400 on June 16, 2021, and about 431 grams six days later for $3,500, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Hall told investigators after his arrest that he would purchase 20 to 50 pounds of the drug at a time in Arkansas and Oklahoma and bring it back to Missouri for distribution.
Hall told them he was expecting a large delivery that evening and planned to pay the courier the $57,000. The driver and passenger of a vehicle that arrived at his residence that night were arrested, and 10 kilograms of meth were seized.
The U.S. attorney's office said that under the terms of his plea agreement, Hall will be required to forfeit that $57,000 to the government and will be subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years without parole or up to life in a federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled upon completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
