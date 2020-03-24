MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County prosecutor has dismissed two decade-old charges of sexual abuse that an Aurora man has been facing.
Daren M. Godfrey, 34, was charged in December 2017 with sexual abuse of a 4-year-old girl and was ordered to stand trial on two counts of forcible sodomy at a preliminary hearing April 23, 2018.
Prosecutor Don Trotter said he was forced to dismiss the charges March 9 due to the victim and her family no longer wishing to pursue the matter in light of the defendant's acquittal in a jury trial more than a year ago on charges that he had abused two other children.
The charges in the case dismissed this month pertained to alleged offenses that took place between February and June of 2007, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The girl's mother first filed a complaint against Godfrey in June of that year, but the charges were not filed until more than 10 years later.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the girl purportedly disclosed during an interview 13 years ago at the Children's Center in Monett that Godfrey sexually abused her. Godfrey told investigators at the time that he may have accidentally touched the girl "inappropriately" while giving her a bath or watching television with her, but he denied having touched her in the manner she had described, according to the affidavit.
