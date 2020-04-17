MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge sentenced an Aurora man to five years in prison when he pleaded guilty this week to charges of assault and sexual assault.
Johnathan A. Beach, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to second-degree assault and a reduced count of second-degree sodomy in a plea deal dismissing a second felony count of assault and related counts of kidnapping and violation of a protection order.
The defendant's plea agreement called for concurrent terms of five years on each of the convictions and Judge Jack Goodman accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon sentences.
The assault conviction stems from an incident Dec. 15, 2018, when Beach got into an argument with a woman and choked her to the point that she lost consciousness. A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant subsequently admitted to an investigator that he choked her.
The defendant was arrested again in a second assault of the same woman on May 28, 2019. An affidavit filed in that case states that she had a protection order against him at the time but had decided against pressing it when he began treating her nicely.
But Beach purportedly became upset with her when she began thinking about moving in with her daughter. The affidavit states that he grabbed her by her hair as she was talking to her daughter and pulled her back inside the house, where he bit her several times and forcibly sodomized her.
