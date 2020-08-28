MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge ordered an Aurora man to stand trial following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court concerning an felony assault of his girlfriend on Feb. 25.
Associate Judge Robert George decided there was probable cause for Matthew C. Dugal, 28, to stand trial on charges of first-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 14.
Dugal is accused of punching his girlfriend in the face several times and choking her to the point she almost lost consciousness during a domestic disturbance at his residence. A probable-cause affidavit states that he took her phone and threw it across the room to prevent her from calling 911 for help and told her several times that he was going to kill her.
She finally jumped through a window and ran to a neighbor's residence to escape him, according to the affidavit.
