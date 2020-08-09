MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge has ordered an Aurora man to stand trial on child sexual abuse charges.
Associate Judge Robert George decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Kevin L. Hausmann, 67, to stand trial and set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Monday of this week.
Hausmann is accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in 2019. The girl first disclosed the matter to her mother, who informed police. The child told investigators during an interview this year that Hausmann had touched her inappropriately 40 to 50 times.
