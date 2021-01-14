MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Aurora man accused of felony assaults on a girlfriend three years ago and on his wife this past year waived a preliminary hearing this week on the older of the two cases and was ordered to stand trial.
Shawn J. Gantt, 38, waived the hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree domestic assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon during an incident Sept. 30, 2017, at a residence in Aurora.
Gantt is accused of terrorizing Kayla Harris on that date through physical abuse and threats to kill her with a gun.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that he began abusing her by grabbing her face and squeezing it. She went to a bedroom to get away from him, and he purportedly followed and slapped her and then poked her in the ribs, telling her that was where he would stab her. He then pointed a pistol at her and told her not to get up off a bed before rushing her and knocking her to the floor. She began crying and begging him not to kill her and he put the pistol down on the floor and told her: "The only way you're getting out is by killing me."
He later threatened to pistol whip her while they were in the bathroom and hit her in the head. According to the affidavit, he continued making such threats — putting the barrel of the gun to her forehead while she was on the phone to her mother, telling her what was happening. He eventually let her go to her mother's home, telling her she need not fear him, that everything he had done was just part of "a live simulation" intended to test how she might react and that in his estimation she had failed the test, according to the affidavit.
Court records show Gantt also faces felony assault charges from an incident Nov. 14 involving his wife, who is identified only by the initials "S.G." in the accompanying affidavit. That document alleges that he kicked her, punched her, choked her and threw a small sword at her, barely missing her face, before finally placing a loaded shotgun to her head and threatening to blow her face off "so the kids would not recognize you anymore." He then allegedly threatened to find their children and kill them.
Gantt has a preliminary hearing scheduled in the 2020 case on Feb. 22. He is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and a single count of armed criminal action in the incident involving his wife.
