MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge has ordered a 38-year-old Aurora woman bound over for trial on a felony child abuse charge.
Candace L. Bergei waived a preliminary hearing on the charge Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court. Associate Judge Robert George set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 12.
Bergei is accused of handling her 6-year-old son in a rough manner on May 21 and slamming his head into a bedroom door inside their home on East College Street in Aurora.
A probable-cause affidavit states that police responded to the defendant’s residence when neighbors reported seeing Bergei cursing her son and telling him to get away from her outside their residence and subsequently pulling him inside by his neck. An officer checking on the well-being of the boy noted a bump on his head, which he initially told the officer he suffered in a fall off his bicycle.
But he later stated that his mother was mad at him because he could not remember something and grabbed him by the back of his head and slammed his head into the door. His mother denied having slammed or pushed him into the door but did admit that she may have accidentally struck his foot with the door when she walked into the bedroom. She told police that she did believe the door struck his head.
