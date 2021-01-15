MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Aurora mother waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges of child neglect and endangerment in a case in which four of her five children purportedly were found in a town park unattended by any adult, unwashed, smelling of urine and inadequately dressed for the weather.
Angel V.L. Brown, 33, waived the hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on three felony counts of child abuse or neglect and two felony counts of child endangerment. Associate Judge Robert George set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Feb. 8.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a police officer responded to a March 21 report of children playing in Oak Park in Aurora with no adult supervision and located two boys there, ages 3 and 5, with their 1-year-old and 12-year-old sisters. A witness told police that they had been there more than an hour and had been running out into the street at times.
The officer noted in the affidavit that the temperature was below 50 degrees and the weather windy, and the children did not have on shoes or coats. The youngest girl was wearing a diaper that was soaked and dripping down her leg, and her 3-year-old brother was wearing a soiled diaper and appeared as unwashed and ungroomed as his baby sister, according to the affidavit. The older two siblings smelled of urine, also appeared unwashed and were wearing soiled clothes, according to the officer, who took them to their home and spoke with their mother, the defendant, who explained that she had been asleep and did not know what her children had been doing.
The officer noticed a fifth child, a 6-month old girl, inside the family's residence, which she reported as emitting a strong odor of cat urine and ammonia. She wrote that she could see trash, used diapers, fecal matter and dirty clothes scattered throughout the house and that she was stepping in fecal matter with nearly every step she took inside the house. She also discovered an inadequate number of beds for the five children and feces smeared on two of the mattresses on which children slept, according to the affidavit.
The children were removed from the home and placed in temporary state custody, according to the affidavit. Brown's husband and the father of the children, Joey L. Brown, 37, also was charged with three counts of child abuse or neglect and two counts of endangerment. He has not yet had a preliminary hearing.
