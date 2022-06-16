A driver fled the scene of a crash at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in which an Aurora motorcyclist was killed.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Patrick E. Anderson, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene by Barry County Coroner Gary Swearingen.
Anderson was eastbound on a motorcycle on Farm Road 1180, about 3.5 miles west of Jenkins, when a northbound pickup truck pulled into his path, according to the patrol. After the crash, the unidentified truck driver fled the scene, the patrol reported.
• A Seneca couple were injured at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in a one-car crash on North Main Street Road two-tenths of a mile south of Fountain Road.
The driver, Daniel Dunn, 50, and passenger Andrea Dunn, 46, were taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
The patrol reported that Daniel Dunn was southbound when his vehicle was cut off by another motorist; the vehicle ran off the road, traveled across a driveway and struck a fence.
• Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 90, about 5 miles west of Washburn in in Barry County, according to the patrol.
The injured were Dus W. Bacque, 48, of Rogers, Arkansas, the driver of a motorcycle; Sarah Marler, 47, the driver of a car; and her passenger, Nicholas E. Marler, 19. Bacque was taken to Mercy Hospital Rogers. The Marlers, both of Rogers, were taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville.
A second car involved was driven by Rockanna S. Hill, 56, of Washburn, who was not injured, according to the report.
The patrol said Bacque, who was westbound, tried to pass the Hill vehicle and struck the Marler vehicle head-on.
