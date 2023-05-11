MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 37-year-old mother from Aurora took a plea offer this week on her child neglect and drug charges and was granted probation.
Leeanna R. Sparks pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to four reduced counts of felony child endangerment and to possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal allowing suspended sentences with five years of supervised probation.
Judge David Cole granted Sparks suspended imposition of sentences on the child endangerment convictions and assessed her five years on the drug conviction with execution of that sentence suspended.
The defendant had been charged with three counts of felony child abuse and one count of felony child endangerment in connection with two police calls on consecutive days in June 2021 concerning a 3-year-old boy wandering the streets of Aurora unattended.
Probable-cause affidavits alleged that Sparks' son was found in the street the first day covered in dirt and without any shoes. The defendant told police that she had been throwing up and lost consciousness and did not know her son had left their house.
But officers following up on the call later that morning and in the afternoon found that the boy had gotten out and was wandering around unattended again. On the second occasion, he was found a full block away from their home.
The next day, police responded to yet another call reporting that he was wandering about on his own. Sparks told police each time that she had fallen asleep and lost track of him.
The drug charge stemmed from an arrest in November of last year.
