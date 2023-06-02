MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 47-year-old woman from Aurora waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that she sexually abused a boy when he was 8 or 9 years old.
June B. Artrip waived the hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old and first-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Matthew Kasper set her initial appearance on the charges in a trial division for June 13.
The defendant was charged with the offenses earlier this year after a lengthy investigation by Aurora and Marionville police.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the victim and another child were interviewed in August of last year at the Child Advocacy Center in Monett. They told investigators that Artrip would regularly give them sleeping pills at night.
A probable-cause affidavit states the abuse entailed inappropriate touching and sexual devices.
