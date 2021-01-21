MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Aurora woman waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on a drug-trafficking charge.
Paige L. Walls, 29, waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree trafficking in drugs. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on March 8.
Walls was charged with the offense following a traffic stop by a Lawrence County deputy on April 18 near County Roads 2190 and 1200 outside Aurora.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Walls lied to the deputy about her identity and then resisted arrest when she was asked to step out of the vehicle. She was taken into custody on a parole violation once her true identity was established and a search of her vehicle allegedly turned up 58.5 grams of methamphetamine, eight syringes and related drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
