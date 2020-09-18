PITTSBURG, Kan. — Authorities say an investigation has determined that a 23-year-old Pittsburg woman died of a self-inflicted injury in an apparent suicide.
Tylei Messer was discovered unresponsive Tuesday morning inside her home in the 400 block of North Warren Street by another occupant of the address who called for help. She was already dead the time emergency responders arrived at the address.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist Pittsburg police in the death investigation. Following interviews, processing of evidence located at the scene and an autopsy, investigators say they have concluded that Messer died of a self-inflicted injury and that her death appears to have been a suicide. The agencies have not said what type of injury caused her death other than to say it was not a gunshot injury.
