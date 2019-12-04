The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant Wednesday on a residence near Carthage, seizing some suspected methamphetamine and a shotgun and arresting two suspects, one of whom is a reputed Joplin Honkies gang member who has been on the lam for several months.
Chad Allison, commander of the team, said in a news release that narcotics officers and a Jasper County Sheriff's Department special weapons and tactics team engaged in a one-hour standoff with the occupants of the residence where the search warrant was served at 1926 County Road 155. The occupants eventually surrendered, and the search of the property was carried out.
Taken into custody on outstanding warrants were reputed Honkies gang member Randy Forsythe, 50, and Cory Wright, 30. Forsythe was wanted on warrants charging him with being a fugitive from justice in Oklahoma and with the offenses of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and peace disturbance in Missouri. Wright had 10 outstanding warrants.
Two other people at the residence were released without charges.
