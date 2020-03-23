ARCADIA, Kan. — An autopsy was ordered following the discovery of a 52-year-old man's body Saturday afternoon near the ballfields in Arcadia, Kansas, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Department.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that the deceased was identified as Arcadia resident Lofton C. Young and that there were no obvious signs of foul play. The sheriff's office received a report at 2:35 p.m. Saturday of a body at that location and emergency workers responded to the scene.
The body was transported to Kansas City, Kansas, for an autopsy and determination of cause of death by order of the Crawford County coroner.
