The fatal shooting of a man Monday in the parking lot of a Joplin motel remained under investigation Wednesday with police not yet prepared to classify the ideath as an accident, a homicide or a case of self-defense.
Matthew Painter, 43, of Joplin, was shot multiple times shortly after noon Monday outside the Motel 6 at 3031 S. Range Line Road.
The man believed to have shot Painter was located at the scene and was reported by police to be cooperating with their investigation.. His name has not been released as he has not been arrested. No charges have been filed against him.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
"They're still interviewing witnesses as well," he said of the detectives involved in the case.
Davis said he was uncertain how many people witnessed the shooting. A gun was recovered at the scene. Davis declined to say if the presumed shooter has made a claim of either self-defense or accidental discharge of the firearm.
