Joplin police are investigating the reported theft of backhoes from two construction sites.
A backhoe belonging to RCI Construction was taken late the night of March 31 or in the early morning hours of April 1 from a construction site in the 2800 block of Prigmore Avenue. A backhoe and a skid steer loader belonging to Smitth and Smith Investments were stolen the afternoon of April 1 from a construction site on County Lane 191.
The thefts, which were not reported to Joplin police until Tuesday of this week, remained under investigation Thursday.
