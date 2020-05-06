LAMAR, Mo. — A judge has ordered a man from Liberal to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused two girls.
Associate Judge James Nichols decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Amos D. Sumrell, 29, to stand trial on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and third-degree child molestation. The judge set Sumrell's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for May 14.
The defendant was charged Jan. 7 with having raped and sodomized a 14-year-old girl after an investigation by the Barton County Sheriff's Department. A probable-cause affidavit states that a member of the girl's family reported the matter to the sheriff's office Jan. 6 and that the girl was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where a sexual assault examination was conducted.
The affidavit states that an interview of the girl at a child advocate center was attempted the next day, but she refused to talk about what had happened in Liberal. According to the document, Sumrell initially denied sexual assault of the girl but subsequently made certain admissions that he'd had sexual contact with her, which he claimed she initiated.
Barton County Prosecutor Michael Smalley added the child molestation count to the defendant's charges when allegations involving the second girl surfaced. The 13-year-old victim told investigators that Sumrell touched her inappropriately on Dec. 20.
The younger girl testified at Tuesday's hearing, and the prosecutor used the testimony of a relative and an investigator to establish probable cause for the charges concerning the older girl.
