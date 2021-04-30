BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Cherokee County sheriff's deputies purportedly found more than an ounce of methamphetamine in the possession of a Baxter Springs man they arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant.
Sheriff David Groves said William Monson, 33, was being placed under arrest Wednesday night at his home in Baxter Springs when deputies discovered 35 grams of suspected meth in his pockets.
Monson's bond was set at $56,595. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court on a prior charge of interference with law enforcement.
