A 38-year-old Seneca man was killed when his bicycle was hit by a semitruck shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49, about a mile north of Neosho, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The victim was identified as David A. Vangorkom.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the northbound truck driven by Danny M. Heydenreich, 61, of Huntington, Arkansas, hit the northbound Vangorkom bicycle in the roadway. The report did not include any further details.
• Two Lamar residents were injured when their vehicle hit a deer about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Route H, 16 miles west of Jasper in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Driver Mariah A. Edens, 19, and passenger Kimberlee D. Seaton, 18, both of Lamar, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
