Joplin police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night near the intersection of C Street and North Wall Avenue.
A 26-year-old man told police he was being followed on his bicycle by a white passenger car that bumped into him, knocking him off the bike. An occupant of the car then got out and fired rounds at him with a handgun before the car took off.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said the bicyclist escaped injury.
Officers responded to an 11:23 p.m. call reporting the gunshots but were unable to locate the vehicle involved. Some spent casings were found near an alley at that location, Davis said.
