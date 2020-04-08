A Neosho man was killed when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a car at 9:25 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 49, about 3 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michael L. Linton, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Newton County deputy coroner, the state patrol said.
Linton was riding a bike northbound along the highway when a car struck him from behind, the patrol said.
