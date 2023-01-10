A Billings woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:35 a.m. Monday on Route E, about 2 miles north of Powell in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Darcy A. Vestal, 34, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that collided with a northbound pickup truck driven by Harold L. Shockly, 58, of Pineville, when Vestal failed to stop at a stop sign, the patrol said.
